UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
June 30 TINC COMM VA:
* INVESTS IN PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP FOR REALISATION OF NEW A11 HIGHWAY
* ACQUIRES PARTICIPATION OF C. 23% IN A11 HIGHWAY
* ACQUISITION PRICE OF EUR 27.6 MILLION
* PARTNERSHIP, WITH FLEMISH REGION (AGENCY FOR ROADS AND TRAFFIC) AS CLIENT, INCLUDES DESIGN, BUILDING, FINANCING AND 30-YEAR MAINTENANCE OF HIGHWAY Source text: bit.ly/2sphBZ7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.