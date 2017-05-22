UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 22 Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp :
* Q1 revenue RMB 14.20 billion versus RMB 13.69 billion a year ago
* Q1 net profit RMB433.5 million versus RMB375.9 million a year ago
* " Due to impact of rising raw material costs, gross profit of group will remain under pressure in short term" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources