UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 27 Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp
* fy net profit $176.884 million versus $256.3 million
* fy revenue $8.37 billion versus $9.10 billion
* board will recommend payment of a final dividend of us$1.58 cents per share
* expects to increase its renminbi borrowing, and proportion of renminbi borrowing of group's total borrowings will be increased gradually
* looking ahead in 2017, packaged food industry is currently facing challenges in macroeconomic environment,
* management team has been planning and are in progress of disposal of under-utilized assets to enrich future cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources