March 20 Tintina Mines Ltd:

* Certain claims of Tintina Mines at Red Mountain have not yet been renewed due to an unintended error in claims renewal process

* Claims over known principal mineralization including its molybdenum deposit remain in good standing, will be renewed in normal course

* Management does not consider affected claims as material, management continues to pursue reinstatement of claims