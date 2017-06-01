June 1 Tintri inc‍​

* files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing

* Tintri inc‍​ says applied to list its common stock on the nasdaq global select market under the symbol “tntr”

* Tintri inc‍​ says underwriters include morgan stanley, BofA Merrill lynch, needham & company, piper jaffray among others

* Tintri inc says ipo size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the amount of the registration fee Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qLLSvI)