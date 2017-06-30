BRIEF-ShiftPixy shares open at $6.30 in debut on Nasdaq
* ShiftPixy Inc shares open at $6.30 in debut on the Nasdaq versus IPO price of $6.00 per share Further company coverage:
June 29 Tintri Inc :
* Tintri announces pricing of initial public offering
* Pricing of its initial public offering of 8.6 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ShiftPixy Inc shares open at $6.30 in debut on the Nasdaq versus IPO price of $6.00 per share Further company coverage:
* Byline bancorp inc shares open at $20.35 in debut on the nyse versus ipo price of $19.00 per share
* Accelerated Pharma Inc now sees IPO of 1.5 million units consisting of common stock and two Series A warrants - sec filing