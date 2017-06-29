UPDATE 1-Chinese online insurer ZhongAn files for up to $1.5 bln HK IPO -IFR
* Backed by Tencent, Ant Financial, Ping An (Adds details on ZhongAn's business, main shareholders)
June 29 Tintri Inc:
* Tintri Inc sees IPO of 8.5 million shares will be between $7.00 and $8.00 per share - SEC filing
* Tintri Inc - anticipate that the initial public offering price will be between $7.00 and $8.00 per share - SEC filing
* Tintri Inc says had previously expected IPO of 8.7 million shares will be between $10.50 and $12.50 per share
* Tintri Inc says estimate IPO net proceeds receive will be about $53.8 million based upon assumed IPO price of $7.50/share, midpoint of estimated offering price range Source text: (bit.ly/2s51zzI) Further company coverage:
* Backed by Tencent, Ant Financial, Ping An (Adds details on ZhongAn's business, main shareholders)
HONG KONG, June 30 ZhongAn Online Property and Casualty Insurance, China's first internet-only insurer, has filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong worth up to $1.5 billion, IFR reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.
June 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.