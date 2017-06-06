BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Tiptree Inc
* Tiptree Inc - on June 5, Tricadia Capital Management exercised an option to purchase 540,000 common units of Tiptree Financial Partners, at $15.00 per common unit Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rH3paj) Further company coverage:
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)