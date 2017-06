June 23 Tiptree Inc:

* Tiptree repurchases one million shares

* Tiptree Inc- repurchased 1 million shares of class a common stock of Tiptree for aggregate consideration of $7.3 million from Nomura Securities Co Ltd

* Tiptree Inc - transaction is expected to be accretive to both book value and earnings per share on a GAAP basis