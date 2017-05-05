May 5 Titan Energy Llc:

* Says to sell conventional Appalachia and Marcellus assets to Diversified Gas & Oil PLC for $84.2 million

* Says Titan will retain its Utica shale position, Indiana assets and West Virginia CBM assets in the region

* Says net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under Titan's first lien credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: