Feb 23 Titan International Inc:

* Titan International - on Feb. 17, 2017, co entered credit and security agreement with respect to a new $75 million revolving credit facility

* Titan International - credit facility replaces $150 million revolving credit facility which was previously scheduled to terminate in Dec. 2017

* Titan International-new credit facility includes maturity of earlier of 5 years or 6 months prior to maturity of 6.875pct senior secured notes due in Oct. 2020