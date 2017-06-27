BRIEF-Global Ship Lease launches secured notes offering
* Launched an offering of senior secured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $400 million
June 27 Titan Medical Inc:
* Titan Medical Inc announces filing of final prospectus for marketed offering of units
* Titan Medical Inc - filing of final prospectus for marketed offering of units for minimum gross proceeds of CDN$7 million and maximum proceeds of cdn$15 million
* Titan Medical Inc - net proceeds of offering will be used to fund continued development work in connection with company's sport surgical system
* Titan Medical Inc - offering at a price of CDN$0.15 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Launched an offering of senior secured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $400 million
TOKYO, June 28 Asian shares slumped on Wednesday after Wall Street was knocked hard in the wake of a delay to a U.S. healthcare reform vote, while the euro rallied after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi hinted that the ECB could trim its stimulus this year.
June 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.