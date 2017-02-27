Feb 27 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Titan Pharmaceuticals receives FDA communication on ropinirole implant investigational new drug application

* Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA has completed its initial review of ropinirole implant investigational new drug application

* Titan Pharmaceuticals-FDA requested that co hold initiation of clinical study pending submission of requested information and agency's 30-day review

* Titan Pharmaceuticals-FDA indicated it will require final release test data on ropinirole implant, applicator used to insert implant before clearing ind

* Additionally, FDA is requesting that Titan identify a participating principal investigator for ropinirole study

