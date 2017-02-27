BRIEF-Mattel Inc on June 15 signed amendment deal
* Mattel Inc - On June 15, co entered into amendment to seventh amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
Feb 27 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Titan Pharmaceuticals receives FDA communication on ropinirole implant investigational new drug application
* Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA has completed its initial review of ropinirole implant investigational new drug application
* Titan Pharmaceuticals-FDA requested that co hold initiation of clinical study pending submission of requested information and agency's 30-day review
* Titan Pharmaceuticals-FDA indicated it will require final release test data on ropinirole implant, applicator used to insert implant before clearing ind
* Additionally, FDA is requesting that Titan identify a participating principal investigator for ropinirole study
* Titan Pharmaceuticals - expects to have final test data on implant, applicator within next several weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
WASHINGTON/KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 The U.S. Justice Department has taken legal action to recover an additional half a billion dollars in assets stolen from an investment fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, bringing the total claims to more than $1.7 billion.