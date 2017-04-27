BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
April 27 Tivity Health Inc
* Tivity Health Inc - on april 21, 2017, Co entered into a revolving credit and term loan agreement - SEC filing
* Tivity Health Inc - credit agreement provides co with $100 million revolving credit facility
* Tivity Health Inc - credit agreement provides company with $70 million term loan a facility
* Tivity Health Inc - credit agreement provides company with $150 million delayed draw term loan facility
* Tivity Health Inc - credit agreement provides company with uncommitted incremental accordion facility of $100 million.
* Nevado Resources Corp - Jonathan Lafontaine resigns as president and chief executive officer as well as director
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - on June 13, 2017, board of directors increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors