US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Tivity Health Inc-
* Tivity Health reports first-quarter 2017 financial results and increases revenue and earnings guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue rose 11.9 percent to $141 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $136.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees revenues in a range of $550 million to $558 million in 2017
* Sees adjusted earnings per diluted share in a range of $1.50 to $1.58 in 2017
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $8 million to $10 million.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $545.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: