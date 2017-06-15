AIRSHOW-Iran's Airtour signs MoU for 45 A320neo Airbus aircraft
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.
June 15 Tivo Corp-
* Appointment of Arvin Patel to position of executive vice president and chief intellectual property officer effective in Q3
* Samir Armaly will remain with Tivo and move into a newly-created role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.
* Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.