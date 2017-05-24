May 24 TiVo Corp

* Tivo president and ceo to retire

* Board's corporate governance and nominating committee leading search for new chief executive officer

* Tivo corp - chief executive officer, thomas carson, informed company's board of directors of his intention to retire

* Board has retained spencer stuart to assist them in search for ceo

* Tivo corp - carson will remain in his current capacity until a successor is appointed