BRIEF-Agrium and Potash Corp will become Nutrien, upon closure of merger transaction
* Upon closure of the merger transaction, Agrium and Potashcorp will become nutrien
May 24 TiVo Corp
* Tivo president and ceo to retire
* Board's corporate governance and nominating committee leading search for new chief executive officer
* Tivo corp - chief executive officer, thomas carson, informed company's board of directors of his intention to retire
* Board has retained spencer stuart to assist them in search for ceo
* Tivo corp - carson will remain in his current capacity until a successor is appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Upon closure of the merger transaction, Agrium and Potashcorp will become nutrien
* Trc Companies Inc - on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec filing
* 8 nominees of co were elected as directors to serve until next annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: