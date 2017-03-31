March 31 Tivo Corp
* Tivo -on March 27, co, Tivo solutions, Fir Tree Value
Master Fund, Fir Tree Capital Opportunity Master Fund and The
Driehaus Entities executed settlement agreement
* Tivo Corp - terms of settlement, among other matters,
provide that, in exchange for a release and dismissal of all
asserted claims, will pay $12.80/share
* Tivo Corp says terms of settlement will be funded from a
combination of cash held by exchange agent and cash on balance
sheet
* Tivo Corp says terms of settlement will not have a
material adverse effect on co's financial position or result of
operations
* Tivo Corp -following settlement, no other appraisal
proceedings remain outstanding in connection with Tivo
acquisition
