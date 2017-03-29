Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
March 29 TK DEVELOPMENT A/S:
* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS RESULTS FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR OF DKK 100-120 MILLION BEFORE TAX
* PROFIT BEFORE TAX AMOUNTED TO DKK 13.8 MILLION FOR 2016/17 AGAINST LOSS DKK 191.0 MILLION IN 2015/16
* FY 2016/17 NET REVENUE DKK 401.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 327.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS THAT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESOLVE NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS FOR THE 2016/17 FINANCIAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned New Zealand on Thursday that low labour productivity poses long-term challenges for the country despite its solid growth prospects.