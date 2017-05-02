WRAPUP 4-Turkish minister lands in Qatar aiming to help ease Gulf rift
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
May 2 TKH Group Nv:
* Q1 EBITA 39.3 million euros versus 31.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit before amortization group share 24.8 million euros versus 19.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 359.7 million euros versus 316.9 million euros year ago
* TKH reiterates its forecast made at the presentation of the annual results in March 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2qsdN4J Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
* Six decliners for every advancer; energy group down 3.9 pct
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing on Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approve a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.