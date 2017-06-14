June 14 Tlv Holdings Ltd:

* Entry into a joint venture agreement

* Taka Hong Kong Venture entered into a joint venture agreement with Maoming Liutao Zhubao Chuangyi Chanye Co., Ltd

* Total amount of Taka HK venture's investment in proposed prc JV shall be RMB9.8 million

* Incorporation of proposed prc JV not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of group for year ending 31 March 2018

* Proposed prc JV plans to open a chain of retail stores and series of retail counters in Maoming area