May 15 Tmac Resources Inc
* Tmac reports operating and financial results for first
quarter of 2017
* Q1 loss per share c$0.03
* Tmac resources inc - mining in q1 of 2017 produced 29,000
tonnes of ore at an estimated grade of 12.8 g/t
* Tmac resources inc - ore stockpiles at march 31, 2017 are
estimated to contain 131,600 tonnes of ore at a grade of 13 g/t,
or 56,800 ounces of gold
* Tmac resources inc - 2017 gold production guidance
100,000-120,000 ounces
* Tmac resources inc - processing plant ramp up has
encountered issues that have affected its availability
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Tmac resources-delay in achieving commercial
production,additional costs incurred, expected to be incurred to
achieve production estimated about $13 million
* Tmac resources inc - despite delay, co forecasts
sufficient cash on hand to achieve commercial production,
achieve positive cash flow from mining operations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: