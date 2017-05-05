May 5 TMX Group Ltd:

* TMX Group equity financing statistics - April 2017

* Says Toronto Stock Exchange welcomed 18 new issuers in April 2017, compared with five in previous month and 15 in April 2016

* For Toronto Stock Exchange, total financings raised in April 2017 increased 65 percent from previous month, down 37 percent compared to April 2016

* Total number of financings for Toronto Stock Exchange in April 2017 was 47 versus 56 in previous month and 56 in April 2016

* For TSX Venture Exchange, total financings raised in April 2017 decreased 37% compared to previous month, and were up 137% compared to April 2016

* TSX Venture Exchange had 146 financings in April 2017, compared with 181 in previous month and 150 in April 2016