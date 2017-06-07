China's Dalian Wanda Group denies "rumours" of bond sales
BEIJING, June 22 China's Dalian Wanda Group Co denied as "malicious speculation" that some Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
June 7 TMX Group Ltd:
* TMX Group equity financing statistics - May 2017
* Total financings raised in May increased 18% from previous month, and up 125% compared to May 2016 for Toronto Stock Exchange
* Toronto Stock Exchange had 15 new issuers in May 2017, compared with 18 in previous month and six in May 2016
* Total number of financings for Toronto Stock Exchange in May 2017 was 47, unchanged from previous month and 73 in May 2016
* TSX Venture Exchange had six new issuers in May 2017, compared with three in April 2017 and four in May 2016
* TSX Venture Exchange had 131 financings in May 2017, compared with 146 in previous month and 175 in May 2016
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
* Says it lowers conversion price of 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds with warrants to $ 49.74 from $ 49.85