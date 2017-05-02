WRAPUP 4-Turkish minister lands in Qatar aiming to help ease Gulf rift
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
May 2 TOA Corp:
* Says it has named Kazuhiro Takeuchi as the new President of the company, to replace Kenji Itani, the current Chairman of the Board in the company
* Effective date June 22
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0HEA1i
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
* Six decliners for every advancer; energy group down 3.9 pct
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing on Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approve a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.