BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 3.45 bln won
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment
Feb 21 Tobii AB
* Johan Wilsby new CFO of Tobii
* Says Johan Wilsby's most recent position is with Fingerprint Cards where he has been CFO since 2015
* Johan Wilsby succeeds Esben Olesen who will leave Tobii in March, as previously announced in the interim report for the third quarter of 2016
* Fingerprint Cards says Johan Wilsby ends his position as CFO no later than July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:[FINGb.ST> (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047