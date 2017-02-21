Feb 21 Tobii AB

* Johan Wilsby new CFO of Tobii

* Says Johan Wilsby's most recent position is with Fingerprint Cards where he has been CFO since 2015

* Johan Wilsby succeeds Esben Olesen who will leave Tobii in March, as previously announced in the interim report for the third quarter of 2016

* Fingerprint Cards says Johan Wilsby ends his position as CFO no later than July 2017