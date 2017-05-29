BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
May 29 TOBIN PROPERTIES AB
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 27.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 26.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 5.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.022per share
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing