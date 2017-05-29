BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
May 29TOC Co Ltd
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on May 29
* Says 500,000 shares were sold at the price of 1,016 yen per share
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fB7kV0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.022per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing