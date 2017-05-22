BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
May 22 TOC Co Ltd
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 500,000 shares, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from May 29 to May 31
* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hsTZXv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
WASHINGTON, June 21 A healthcare bill being unveiled by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: