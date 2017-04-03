April 3 (Reuters) -

* Tocagen Inc says offering 7.25 million shares of common stock in IPO - sec filing

* Tocagen Inc says estimate that the initial public offering price of common stock will be between $10.00 and $12.00 per share

* Tocagen Inc says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol “TOCA" Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2o1SU1E)