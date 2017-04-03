BRIEF-Loxo Oncology prices follow-on offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 (Reuters) -
* Tocagen Inc says offering 7.25 million shares of common stock in IPO - sec filing
* Tocagen Inc says estimate that the initial public offering price of common stock will be between $10.00 and $12.00 per share
* Tocagen Inc says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol “TOCA" Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2o1SU1E)
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hilton Grand Vacations announces pricing of secondary offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hilton grand vacations announces secondary offering of 9,650,000 shares of common stock