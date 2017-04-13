BRIEF-Adesto Technologies Corp announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Adesto Technologies Corp announces proposed public offering of common stock
April 13 Tocagen Inc
* Tocagen announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 8.50 million common shares priced at $10.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adesto Technologies Corp announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Athenex Inc shares open at $12.00 in debut on The NASDAQ versus IPO price of $11.00 per share
* Announces pricing of underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares