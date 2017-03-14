UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Tod's Chief Financial Officer Emilio Macellari tells a post-results analyst call:
* confident group will reach analyst consensus forecasts for 2017, with revenues expected at 1.040 bln euros and core profits at 193 million euros, thanks to cost efficiencies and expected like-for-like sales improvement
* beginning of year confirms the improved trend started in the last three months of last year
* group sees good performance of leather goods in first months of year
* sales in some regions, such as mainland China, are performing well
* expects no real material impact from exchange rates in 2017
* new store openings this year will be lower than average in past, due to more challenging situation than in the past, seen in the region of mid to high single digit Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources