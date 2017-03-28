UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 28 Toho Co Ltd:
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary, Toho Stella Co Ltd, will merge with another wholly owned subsidiary, which has been engaged in the producing of film pamphlet in Tokyo
* After the transaction, Toho Stella will be the surviving company and the other subsidiary will be dissolved
* Effective date May 2
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2Au4gN
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources