March 28 Toho Co Ltd:

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary, Toho Stella Co Ltd, will merge with another wholly owned subsidiary, which has been engaged in the producing of film pamphlet in Tokyo

* After the transaction, Toho Stella will be the surviving company and the other subsidiary will be dissolved

* Effective date May 2

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2Au4gN

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)