March 24 Nikkei:

* Toho's net profit likely surged 23% to about 50 billion yen ($450 million) for the year ended in February - Nikkei

* Toho Co's sales are seen near projections, likely climbing 2% to around 234 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei