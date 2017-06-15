June 15 Tokmanni Group Oyj

* Tokmanni Group Corporation: Tokmanni lowers its full-year 2017 guidance

* Tokmanni estimates revenue to grow based on the revenue from new and relocated stores opened in 2016 and 2017

* Revenue of like-for-like stores is expected to remain at the level of the previous year

* Very exceptional weather conditions and major changes in market conditions may impact these estimates

* Profitability (adjusted. EBITDA%) is expected to decrease from the previous year