June 7 Nikkei:

* Tokyo Dome's operating profit probably remained flat at more than 2 billion yen ($18.2 million) in the February-April quarter - Nikkei

* Tokyo Dome Corp will most likely maintain its forecast for the year ending January 2018 - Nikkei‍​

* Tokyo Dome Corp's sales, for the February-April quarter, are believed to have fallen 2 percent to just below 19 billion yen - Nikkei