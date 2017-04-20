April 20 Nikkei:

* Tokyo Seimitsu now is expected to report 2 pct growth in operating profit, instead of a 2 pct decline, in the year ended March - Nikkei

* Tokyo Seimitsu Co Ltd sales are believed to have climbed 10 percent to about 76 billion yen in year ended March - Nikkei

* Tokyo Seimitsu was expecting operating profit to drop, it probably saw an increase to 13.5 billion yen in year ended March - Nikkei