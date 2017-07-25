FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen
July 25, 2017 / 3:37 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25(Reuters) - Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp

* Says it will issue 13th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with subscription date on July 25 and payment date on July 31

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date July 30, 2027, and coupon rate 0.41 percent per annum

* Says Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., will serve as underwriters

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/58j3o7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

