BRIEF-Deutsche Bank to restructure corporate, investment banking - Bloomberg
* Deutsche bank to restructure corporate, investment banking - Bloomberg
April 20 Tokyu Reit Inc:
* Signed a term loan contract with commitment line worth 2 billion yen on April 20
* Commitment period from April 21, 2017 to April 20, 2018
* Proceeds to be used as operation funds
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ybRxhv
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Deutsche bank to restructure corporate, investment banking - Bloomberg
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
SINGAPORE, June 15 Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers fell in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.