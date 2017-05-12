BRIEF-HBC acknowledges receipt of letter from Land and Buildings
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
May 12 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd-
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.: Oyu Tolgoi signs new power purchase agreement
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - oyu tolgoi llc has signed a new power purchase agreement (ppa) with national power transmission grid (nptg) of mongolia
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - ppa was executed in connection with power import arrangement between nptg and inner mongolia power international corp
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - Oyu Tolgoi Llc has signed a new power purchase agreement (ppa) with national power transmission grid of mongolia
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - new arrangement takes effect on July 4, 2017, subsequent to expiry of existing impic agreement, for a term of up to six years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
* Philippine Airlines orders seven more Bombardier Q400 aircraft
* UPS - announced new peak charge applicable during selected weeks in Nov, Dec 2017 for U.S. residential, large packages and packages over maximum limits