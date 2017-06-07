BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
June 7 Toll Brothers Inc:
* Toll Brothers, Inc. prices $150 million of senior notes
* Priced tack-on offering of additional $150 million of 4.875 pct senior notes due march 15, 2027 issued by unit Toll Brothers Finance Corp
* Toll Brothers Inc - additional notes to be issued at price of 103.655 pct of principal plus accrued interest from, and including, march 10, 2017 to, but excluding, june 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.