UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 21 TOM TAILOR:
* TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED CASH CAPITAL INCREASE SUPPORTED BY HIGH SUBSCRIPTION RATE FROM SHAREHOLDERS
* NET PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 61 MILLION
* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR FURTHER INVESTMENTS IN BRANDS, E-COMMERCE AND OMNI-CHANNEL, REFURBISHMENTS OF STORES AS WELL AS IT STRUCTURES
* MAJOR SHAREHOLDER FOSUN FULLY EXERCISED SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND INCREASED STAKE TO 29.99 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources