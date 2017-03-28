March 28 TOM TAILOR:

* Financial results for 2016 confirmed: sales and reported EBITDA within guidance range

* Increased FY group sales by 1.3 percent to 968.5 million euros ($1.05 billion) (previous year: 955.9 million euros)

* FY group EBITDA amounted to 10.3 million euros (previous year: 67.6 million euros)

* FY net result amounted to negative 73.0 million euros (previous year: 0.1 million euros)

* Slight growth expected for 2017

* For 2017 fiscal year executive board of TOM TAILOR GROUP is expecting a slight year-on-year rise in group sales, mainly thanks to TOM TAILOR umbrella brand

* Executive board expects a sharp rise in reported EBITDA in 2017 fiscal year

* For 2018 expects sales to reduce by divestment of our unprofitable brands, which will however partly be offset by profitable growth initiatives

* Expects that reported EBITDA will improve in 2018 by 30 million to 40 million euros with an EBITDA margin above 10 percent