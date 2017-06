June 6 TOM TAILOR:

* RESOLVES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE

* ‍TARGETED NET PROCEEDS OF EUR 61.2 MILLION​

* ISSUANCE OF 9,865,423 NEW NO PAR VALUE REGISTERED SHARES

* MAJOR SHAREHOLDER FOSUN COMMITS TO FULLY EXERCISE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* ‍TO INCREASE NOMINAL SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY FROM EUR 28,629,846.00 BY EUR 9,865,423.00 TO EUR 38,495,269.00 AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS​

* ‍RECEIVED A FIRM SUBSCRIPTION COMMITMENT FROM ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD. WHO AGREED TO EXERCISE ALL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ALLOCATED TO ITS DIRECT AND INDIRECT SHAREHOLDINGS OF 29.47% IN TOTAL​