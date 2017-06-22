UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE :
* TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE WITH RECONSTITUTED SUPERVISORY BOARD
* WITH THOMAS TOCHTERMANN AND OTMAR DEBALD, ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ELECTS TWO EXPERIENCED MANAGERS AS SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE TO SUPERVISORY BOARD
* TOCHTERMANN NAMED NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources