April 18 Tomei Consolidated Bhd

* Unit entered agreement with shenzhen harmony batar, for exclusive right to distribute & retail xifu jewellery collections in malaysia

* Tomei Holdings will be granted exclusive right to retail the Xifu Jewellery Collections in Malaysia for a period of one year

* Agreement is expected to contribute positively to tcb's profitability for financial year ending 31 December 2017