Peru central bank cuts 2017 inflation forecast
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank forecast 2017 inflation of 2.2 percent on Friday, slightly below its previous estimate of 2.4 percent, and said 2018 inflation would be 2.8 percent.
March 7 Tomson Group Ltd
* Expects to record substantial increase of approx 60% in its consol profit after tax for year ended dec 2016
* Expected results due to an increase in proceeds from sale of group's properties in mainland and Macau special administrative region of PRC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, June 16 The Federal Reserve will give banks more details on how it conducts annual stress tests, including the qualitative part of the tests, when it publishes the results later this month, Chair Janet Yellen said Friday in a letter to Congress.
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov has completed the sale of his RBC media holding to a fellow businessman, Grigory Berezkin, Berezkin's ESN group said in a statement on Friday.