June 30 Tomson Group Ltd :

* Unit entered into equity transfer agrrement

* Unit to sell and Tianjin Zhaosheng Property Development Co to acquire 100% equity interest in Tianjin Tomson for RMB2.02 billion

* Expected to record a gain of HK$507.22 million from disposal

* Tianjin Zhaosheng Property Development also agreed to provide funds in amount of RMB344.4 million to Tianjin Tomson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: