BRIEF-Viacom announces 2 new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
April 19 TomTom NV:
* Q1 revenue of 213 million euros ($228.21 million) (Q1 '16: 217 million euros)
* Q1 automotive and licensing revenue 74.1 million euros versus 63.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA of 28 million euros (Q1 '16: 26 million euros)
* Q1 net profit (adjusted) 7.0 million euros versus 7.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 net cash position of 79 million euros (Q1 '16: 50 million euros)
* Full year outlook re-iterated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.