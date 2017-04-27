BRIEF-iCo Therapeutics says will hold pre IND meeting with division of transplantation & ophthalmology, U.S. FDA
* Says it will hold a pre IND meeting with division of transplantation and ophthalmology, US FDA on June 21, 2017
April 27 Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co Ltd
* For three months ended 31 March 2017, group recorded unaudited operating revenue of approximately RMB 1.54 billion
* Qtrly unaudited net profits attributable to shareholders of company of approximately RMB 210.90 million Source text (bit.ly/2qboj31) Further company coverage:
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - on June 13, 2017, board of directors increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rAYXbA) Further company coverage:
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation